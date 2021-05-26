Cancel
Julius Randle Receives Most Improved Player In Cutest Way Possible [VIDEO]

New York Knicks big man Julius Randle has achieved at least one more major accomplishment this season. Randle made the NBA All-Star team, lead the Knicks to the playoffs, and now has won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. Randle went from a guy that just about everyone from NBA Reporters and Insiders to fans thought would be traded as part of a complete rebuild in New York to being a key piece of the future at Madison Square Garden. The coolest part of Julis Randle winning Most Improved Player was who presented him with the trophy, his four-year-old son Kyden.

