The worst of the pandemic could also be over for airways, however the business faces one other looming disaster: an accounting over its contribution to local weather change. The business is beneath rising strain to do one thing to cut back and finally get rid of emissions from journey, but it surely gained’t be straightforward. Some options, like hydrogen gasoline cells, are promising, but it surely’s unclear when they are going to be obtainable, if ever. That leaves firms with few choices: They’ll make tweaks to squeeze out efficiencies, watch for know-how to enhance or make investments as we speak to assist make viable choices for the longer term.