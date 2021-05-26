DaBaby’s Most Essential Songs You Need to Hear

My Saturday night ritual of turning up the songs that have been rocking me all weekend long, LOUD. One of my favorite bands of the last couple of years returned with 2 rad new singles and to be honest I couldn’t tell you which one I liked more because they’ve both been on repeat on my playlist all weekend long. I saw The Glorious Sons live a couple of times over the past couple of years and the second I heard “Young King”, the first thing I thought about was how pumped I am to hear this song live. This band has a sound all their own and the way they grow but also stay true to it always blows me away. It’s funny, I get requests for The Glorious Sons weekly from a young dude named “Tippy” so tonight I’m dedicating this rad new tune to him. Turn it up Tippy.