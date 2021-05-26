Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla Phases Out Radar Sensors, Shifts to Camera-Based Autopilot

By Dana Hull
Transport Topics Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Stay on top of transportation news: Get TTNews in your inbox.]. Tesla Inc. updated its website May 25 to announce that Model 3 and Model Y cars built for North America and shipping this month no longer will be equipped with radar. On Tesla’s earnings call last month, CEO Elon...

www.ttnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#Radar#Electric Cars#Driving Technology#Technology Company#Ttnews#Tesla Inc#Tesla Vision#North American#Nhtsa#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Tesla Model#Camera Based Autopilot#Camera Vision#Laser Light#Ceo Elon Musk#Neural Net Processing#Full Self Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
NTSB
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carswcn247.com

Safety ratings yanked after Tesla pulls radar from 2 models

DETROIT (AP) — Two key groups that offer automobile safety ratings have yanked their top endorsements of some Tesla vehicles because the company has stopped using radar on its safety systems. Consumer Reports pulled its “Top Pick” status for Tesla’s Model 3 and Y vehicles built after April 27, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety plans to remove the vehicles’ “Top Safety Pick Plus” designation. Consumer Reports says that removing radar and relying solely on cameras means the safety features may not be there when needed. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.
TechnologyAutoblog

Tesla update activates the in-car camera for driver monitoring

Several years after Elon Musk said Tesla rejected eye tracking as a method for measuring driver attentiveness because it's "ineffective," owners of new Teslas are receiving vehicles with the feature active. According to notes in the 2021.4.15.11 update, the cabin camera mounted above the rear view mirror will "detect and alert driver inattentiveness while Autopilot is engaged."
TechnologyCNN

Tesla seems to change its mind on cameras monitoring drivers while using Autopilot

(CNN) — Tesla appears to be changing its tune on whether drivers using Autopilot should be monitored with an in-car camera to make sure they’re attentive and safe. Tesla (TSLA) owners shared photos on social media Thursday of a new version of Tesla (TSLA) software that enables the camera above the rear-view mirror to detect and alert driver inattentiveness while Autopilot is engaged. Previously, Tesla (TSLA) pushed back at the idea of camera monitoring, instead relying on detecting torque on the steering wheel to determine if a driver was engaged.
Carselectrek.co

Tesla Vision transition results in confusion over Autopilot safety features

Tesla’s transition to its Tesla Vision system without radar on new Model 3 and Model Y is resulting in confusion over the availability of Autopilot safety features as the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) updates its safety report on those electric vehicles. As we reported earlier this week,...
Economyinsideevs.com

See What An Elon Musk Tesla Theme Park Might Look Like

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Carsreviewgeek.com

Tesla’s New Autopilot Update Uses the In-Car Camera to Spot Distracted Drivers

Tesla’s Autopilot system has been subject to heavy criticism this year, and you’ve probably seen the YouTube and TikTok videos of people abusing it. However, it looks like the latest update to autopilot is finally using the in-car camera for driver monitoring. According to an update changelog found on Twitter,...
Stockswccftech.com

Elon Musk Denies That Tesla Has Sold Any Bitcoin After Investors Lash Out

Tesla Inc's chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk clarified on Twitter that his company has not sold any Bitcoins during the current quarter. Musk's statement came after Bitcoin lost billions in market value after a single-word tweet by him that hinted that perhaps his company had sold the remaining of its Bitcoin holdings. Tesla currently has $1.2 billion of Bitcoin in its portfolio, after it bought $1.5 billion last year and offloaded some of it during the first quarter of this year. The executive's latest Tweet immediately caused the value of Bitcoin to recoup some of its losses, with the cryptocurrency now trading at $44,086 at 11:21 EDT.
CarsTruth About Cars

Stuck in Reverse? Tesla Abandons Radar, Restricts Features

Tesla is abandoning radar on its more affordable vehicles so it can deploy something that sounds like a vintage color motion picture process where the hues really manage to jump off the screen. “Tesla Vision” is the current process the company will use to collect and interpret the information necessary...
SoftwarePosted by
thedrive

NHTSA Downgrades Tesla Model 3 Driver Assist Ratings After Tesla Removes Radar Sensors

Various Autopilot functions have also been temporarily disabled while the automaker transitions into what it calls "Tesla Vision." Earlier this week, Tesla announced that the Model 3 and Y would retire their previously touted radar sensors and that its advanced driver assistance system suite, Autopilot, would rely only on camera-favoring "Tesla Vision" from here on out. For the transition away from radar, Tesla has restricted certain Autopilot features such as capping Autosteer to 75 mph, increasing adaptive cruise following distance, and even limiting access to features included in its costly Full Self-Driving option. These reduced capabilities have forced safety authorities to reevaluate their ratings of the Model 3 and Y, which this week lost multiple significant safety endorsements.
CarsRedorbit.com

Tesla Activates Interior Camera to Track Driver Alertness

In the wake of a fatal crash in Texas in which Tesla’s Autopilot was initially blamed and a few reported incidents of Californian Tesla owners riding in the back seat of a driverless Tesla vehicle, Tesla has activated an interior camera that can track the alertness of the driver while Autopilot is active.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Ditch Radar Sensors

Tesla is shaking things up in their lineup once again. This time, it’s in the form of their driver assistance software. According to the Palo Alto-based company, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered scheduled for May of 2021 will no longer be equipped with radar cruise, at least for now. This news comes as Tesla prepares to transition from the use of cameras for radar cruise to software they call “Tesla Vision”. The software is an interesting approach to a feature many consumers expect to be standard in new cars today.
Carsteslanorth.com

First Drive: Tesla Model Y with Tesla Vision and Autopilot [VIDEO]

Canadian DaxM (@Tesla_Talks) has shared a first look at his new Tesla Model Y delivery without radar. Tesla stated new vehicles produced from April 27 onwards would no longer have radar, but rely only on cameras for Autopilot, with what it’s calling Tesla Vision. As you can see in the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Autopilot Updates Have Made Two Models Less Safe

Tesla is building a lot of anticipation for some of its new offerings. There's the Model S Plaid coming soon with over 1,000 horsepower, and then we have the ridiculously quick Roadster and the 400-mile Model Y. Beyond that, CEO Elon Musk announced this week that Autopilot V9.0 updates are rolling out.
Carsstarkinsider.com

Tesla drops radar on Model 3 & Y, camera vs. radar debate rages on (Do I keep my Model Y order?)

Update 5.28.2021: Here’s a video test of a radar-less 2021 Tesla Model Y (embed below) as mentioned in Does Tesla Autopilot work differently with the radar removed? (insideevs.com). Those such as myself awaiting a VIN and Y delivery and concerned about how Autopilot works without radar might want to watch. Spoiler alert: it works fine with no issues… at least in good weather. Still need to see tests in rain, fog and snow. As expected Autopilot is limited to 75mph. Also, Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance is not available — with a note in small print indicating it will be enabled in a future software release. One limitation shown during the test is that without radar it seems Tesla Vision cannot see two cars in front (or it could be that it simply does not show this information on the visualizer). In other words it can’t see further than the car immediately in front or your Tesla. Or so it seems in this test so far. And it seems to depend on the sizes of the vehicles as well.
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Vision Autopilot Requires Auto High Beams Enabled

Tesla’s latest Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered do not come equipped with radar anymore, as the company is now transitioning to a camera-based Autopilot system known as Tesla Vision. Now, according to u/Jaws12, in order to use Autopilot on a Model Y with Tesla Vision, Auto High Beam...
Businessinputmag.com

Tesla’s Technoking swears the company hasn't sold any more Bitcoin

SpaceX CEO, Tesla “Technoking,” and average-at-best sketch comedian Elon Musk’s continued flirtations with SEC violations continued today when the walking, talking Meme T-Shirt in a Suit Blazer tweeted a clarification that, despite repeatedly hinting at his growing Bitcoin disillusionment, Tesla apparently has not sold any of its holdings in the world’s best-known cryptocurrency.