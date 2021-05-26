Tesla Phases Out Radar Sensors, Shifts to Camera-Based Autopilot

Update 5.28.2021: Here’s a video test of a radar-less 2021 Tesla Model Y (embed below) as mentioned in Does Tesla Autopilot work differently with the radar removed? (insideevs.com). Those such as myself awaiting a VIN and Y delivery and concerned about how Autopilot works without radar might want to watch. Spoiler alert: it works fine with no issues… at least in good weather. Still need to see tests in rain, fog and snow. As expected Autopilot is limited to 75mph. Also, Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance is not available — with a note in small print indicating it will be enabled in a future software release. One limitation shown during the test is that without radar it seems Tesla Vision cannot see two cars in front (or it could be that it simply does not show this information on the visualizer). In other words it can’t see further than the car immediately in front or your Tesla. Or so it seems in this test so far. And it seems to depend on the sizes of the vehicles as well.