Freed-Hardeman University Lions season ends in Montgomery

Half Moon Bay traveled to Willow Glen High School for their opening round Division 4 playoff game. In the top of the 1st inning Jared Mettam hit a towering Home Run to deep left field to give HMB a 1-0 lead. Liam Harrington started on the mound and pitched a scoreless first inning. In the 2nd HMB had runners on first and second with 1 out as Tanner Bye reached on error, and David Nieves singled to right field. Unfortunately they were left stranded on the bases. Willow Glen started a rally in the 2nd after a lead off walk was followed by three consecutive singles. On a single to left Tristan Hofmann came up firing home, and Todd Damrosch put down an outstanding tag to save a runner from scoring on the defensive play of the day. A later single drove across the first run for Willow Glen, but a great throw this time from right fielder Kai Zanette was cut and relayed to get a runner out at home plate again to keep it 1-1 after 2. After a Mettam walk, and a Coleman Colucci single Half Moon Bay was back in business with only 1 out, but again would leave these runners stranded on 2nd and 3rd without scoring. Willow Glen scored to take a 2-1 lead after 3. HMB did not threaten to score in the 4th and Willow Glen tacked on another run making it 3-1. In the 5th HMB had another great chance to score as the bases were loaded with one out. Damrosch smoked a ground ball right at the shortstop for a double play to end the inning. Senior Josh Dybalski entered in the 5th on short rest to try to keep HMB in the game, and he threw a 1-2-3 5th. In the 6th after a Bye single and a Zanette walk Hofmann drew what looked to be ball 4 to load the bases for Mettam, but was instead called strike 3 to end the rally. Dybalski didn’t have much left in his tank and Willow Glen cushioned their lead with 3 runs to put the game away and win 6-1. HMB had an epic run finishing with an 8 game win streak to reach the playoffs led by their Seniors Josh Dybalski, Todd Damrosch, Coleman Colucci, Tanner Bye, David Nieves and Tristan Hofmann.