Freed-Hardeman University Lions season ends in Montgomery

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions baseball team (28-25) came up short against top-seeded Vanguard (39-16) 11-9 in a thriller that ended the Lions season in the NAIA Opening Round on Wednesday, May 19. Lions jumped out early in the bottom of the first inning when Josh Sears hit his 21st home run of...

chestercountyindependent.com
