Even though travel slowed down in 2020, this brand has steadily grown to become Millennial travelers’ go-to place to stay…. As things slowly go back to normal, young travelers are unleashing their pent up wanderlust. YPulse predicted a roaring ‘20s experience rebound at the beginning of 2021, and our recent travel and outdoors behavioral report found that 63% of 13-39-year-olds agree: “Travel is even more important to me now than it was before Coronavirus.” But even though travel looked different last year, young consumers still found safer alternatives: getting outdoors, going on roadtrips, and domestic travel were all popular during the pandemic. And in fact, the last year might have helped to shift their travel preferences for the long-term.