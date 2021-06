(Radio Iowa) – Ending chronic homelessness is the goal of an experiment in the Quad Cities. By mid-summer, Humility Homes and Services plans to launch what it’s calling the Supportive Housing Pilot Project. Spokesman Ryan Bobst says the project will provide a range of services to ten people for the next three years. “These are generally individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness,” Bobst says. “They’ve got a history of arrests, typically for trespassing, and then they also have a behavioral health disorder so they’re frequently in and out of our emergency shelter, in and out of the hospital, and in and out of jail.”