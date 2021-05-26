Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Edges up after Strong US Draws Ahead of “Memorial Weekend”

investing.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Updates with market action and settlement prices) Investing.com -- Oil prices edged higher Wednesday after data showing strong drawdowns in both U.S. crude and stockpiles ahead of the long weekend that officially kicks off the country’s peak summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery, the benchmark for...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Heating Oil#Brent Oil#Crude Oil#Investing Com#Eia#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

WTI bulls looking to the $75 level on OPEC+ week

WTI is bullish for the open following a strong close on Friday. Bulls are looking towards the $75 level so long as support holds. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is trading in the open at $74.05 and virtually flat on the day so far after solid performance on Friday with spot prices coming in close to the multi-month highs.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil strikes 2018 highs on demand recovery, Iran nuclear talks

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed to highs last seen in October 2018 on Monday as the United States and Iran wrangled over the revival of a nuclear deal, delaying a surge in Iranian oil exports, while investors eyed the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting this week. Brent crude for...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures flat as market eyes OPEC+ meeting

0218 GMT: Crude oil futures were flat during the mid-morning trade in Asia June 28, as the market awaited the upcoming OPEC+ meeting later in the week for pricing cues. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:18 am Singapore time (0218 GMT), the ICE August...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Down, but Near 2018 Highs as Investors Await OPEC+ Meeting

Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia after climbing to levels last seen in October 2018. Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on reviving a nuclear deal are set to continue, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) will meet later in the week.
Energy Industrythebharatexpressnews.com

Oil moves near 3-year highs on signs of growing demand

Brent has gained more than 45% this year thanks to OPEC + supply cuts and the recovery in demand. Oil prices stabilized on Thursday, remaining near their nearly three-year high, supported by falling US inventories and accelerating German economic activity. Prices have also been bolstered by doubts about the future...
Trafficfinancialtribune.com

Gas Shortage Pushes Coal Prices to Ten-Year High

Tight natural gas supply and a rebound in electricity consumption have combined to push thermal coal prices to the highest in a decade and insufficient rainfall in China has contributed to the trend. The price of export coal from Newscastle, Australia — most of which goes to Asia — has...
TrafficCNBC

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Brent crude for August had slipped 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.02 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.93 a barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.2%. Oil prices hit and then recoiled from highs last seen in October 2018 on Monday as investors eyed the outcome of this week's OPEC+ as the United States and Iran wrangle over the revival of a nuclear deal, delaying a surge in Iranian oil exports.
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism

Crude oil prices extended higher ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting. Strong economic recovery in the northern hemisphere may continue to drive energy demand. WTI surpassed a key resistance level, but the RSI indicator warns of a technical pullback. Crude oil prices are trading at fresh two-and-half year highs during...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Alaska oil prices edge over $75

Alaska North Slope crude popped up over $75 a barrel last week, a price not seen since October, 2014, when prices were coming down from more than $100 a barrel that year. The most recent reported price is $75.88. $75.88 is more than a 42 percent increase over what the...
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Barrel Toward $100

Bank of America recently made a bold prediction. The banking giant believes that supply and demand imbalances in the oil market will push crude prices up to $100 a barrel by next year. The bank isn't alone -- big oil executives also believe oil prices could top $100 a barrel as the global economy roars back to life amid tightening supplies.
Energy Industrymilwaukeesun.com

After years of massive losses, US shale eyes a $60-billion year

With oil prices rising to levels not seen in over two years, US shale, bouncing off one of its worst-ever years, could be looking at record profits in 2021. Oil execs and producers are historically pretty good at making money. Oil is a roller coaster of an economic sector, based on a boom-and-bust model. Bankruptcy and insolvency are not uncommon occurrences out in the oil field, but even in the lean times, there are plenty of industry insiders making a buck, even as their own company goes down in flames.
Energy IndustryHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: Industry trends delay coal's expected demise

The long-awaited (by some people) death of the coal industry has been postponed for a year or two. By piecing together several research papers and news stories last week, it appears the demand for thermal coal — the kind used to burn in power plants to produce electricity — could be on a slight upswing. It’s not a signal the industry is recovering for the long term, but it can be interpreted as at least temporary good news for coal-producing regions.
Trafficindrastra.com

Oil Rises to Highest Since 2018 on Strong Demand

Oil prices climbed to their highest since October 2018 on Friday, raising both benchmarks for a fifth week in a row on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply, and OPEC+ will be cautious in returning more crude to the market from August. Brent futures rose 0.8% on Friday to settle at $76.18 a barrel, while U.S. WTI crude rose 1.0% to $74.05, putting both contracts up over 3% for the week.
Trafficbywire.news

Oil set for fifth weekly gain on strong demand

NEW YORK -Oil prices edged up on Friday, putting both benchmarks on track for a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more crude to the market from August. Brent futures rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Crude Futures Notch 3% Week-on-Week Gain Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- West Texas Intermediate futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied in afternoon trade Friday, lifting the U.S. benchmark above $74 barrel (bbl) as traders positioned ahead of next week's meeting among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia-led partners, with the producer group expected to gradually unwind their output cuts, ensuring tight supplies on the global oil market in the second half of the year.
TrafficRTTNews

Oil Futures Settle Higher On Demand Hopes

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday as optimism about outlook for energy demand outweighed concerns about possible excess supply in the market in the event of OPEC+ deciding to increase crude production. Thanks to the momentum in vaccine rollouts and the reopening of the economies in the U.S. and...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

The Energy Report: Let The Fireworks Begin

Oil prices are on fire, hitting another two-year high and posting gains for a fifth week in a row. The reason for this string of gains is pretty simple, global oil demand is coming back faster than supply. U.S. oil production is sputtering and OPEC seems reluctant to add too many barrels even if it is clear that the global oil market is begging for more. The hope that sanctions would be lifted on Iranian oil seems very remote as Iran has missed a deadline to extend its monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency, further complicating nuclear talks. They say they could make a decision to return to the deal but we are still waiting. That will make OPEC plus job a lot easier because let’s face it, the cartel wants higher prices and that’s exactly what they are getting. India is putting pressure on OPEC+ to raise output. They are saying that OPEC’s actions are causing inflation in India. At the same time, drilling moratoriums in the U.S. and regulatory concerns are causing U.S. producers and oil investors to be overly cautious.