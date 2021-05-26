How to Permanently Increase Your Productivity

Despite what you may think, much of America built its own wealth. In a 2017 survey done by Fidelity Investments, they found that 88 percent of millionaires are self made. That’s why those stereotypes of the rich spending their days swimming in piles of their own money, partying on yachts, and polishing their monocles are actually not very realistic. Instead, rich people are simply more likely to get up early, stay organized, and focus on their goals. In other words, they are frequently just more efficient and productive than the rest of us. And when it comes to productivity, there are plenty of ways to increase yours — especially at the office. If you’ve been searching for how to be more productive yourself, let us be your guide.