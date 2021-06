In the team District Tournament, both the Chester County High School boys and girls teams defeated North Side 4-0 in the first round to advance to the championship games. In the girls championship, Rilee Kat Vest and Madelyn Wilson won their doubles match and singles matches along with Emma Grace Miller to defeat Lexington 4-2. The boys defeated Bolivar 4-0 in the championship game to continue their undefeated season. Evan Eads and Carter Welch won their doubles match, Clayton Austin won his singles match, and Colby King won both his singles match and doubles match with his partner Ethan Mullins. The teams made Chester County history when the both the boys and girls became district champs.