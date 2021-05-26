Cancel
Victor, ID

Victor P&Z tables Teton Valley Resort annexation, approves restaurant

By Connor Shea
Teton Valley News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity awaits legal resolution for remaining Rocking H tenants. During its May 20 meeting, the City of Victor Planning and Zoning Commission tabled Teton Valley Resort’s application for an annexation of land to expand and improve the RV park. TVR acquired the land in September 2019 and controversially served 90 day eviction notices to tenants of the former Rocking H Mobile Home Park still living on the property.

