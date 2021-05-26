Golden, San Luis receive grants to help improve infrastructure
The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets program on Friday awarded nearly $150,000 to the City of Golden and the Town of San Luis. The funds will allow the municipalities to improve local roadways and community infrastructure, while also supporting strong economic activity and public safety. Since the program began, it’s awarded over $22 million dollars to various cities, towns and municipalities across the Centennial State, according to CDOT.gazette.com