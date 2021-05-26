Cancel
Kern County, CA

Kern County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 29% of people fully vaccinated

Taft Midway Driller
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKern County has administered more than 546,864 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 24, according to data from the California Department of Public Health. That's up 3% from the previous week's tally of 528,938 COVID-19 doses administered. In Kern County, 29% of people living in Kern County are...

