EXACTLY - Its long PAST time we move to a cold war footing with China. China means to not just end American hegemony but to replace it with their own. While its impractical and maybe even immoral to expect the USA to remain master of the world forever, we should want to preserve our independence. This is really about our continued ability to live our own cultural values - and for you Democrats the ability to democratically decide what those values are in the future rather than having them be dictated to you by China.