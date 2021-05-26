Main Street: What makes Cheboygan…Cheboygan?

Nothing is More Important than Family, and Family Takes Care of Family…. When you grow up in any small town, you quickly learn the members of your community are your extended family. Just like all families, everyone has a role (or two, or three) to fill. Your children’s teacher is the bell ringer outside the grocery store at Christmas time, helping to collect money for those in need. The downtown clothing store owner is the choir director at your church. The person who delivered the load of material for your new deck is also a softball coach helping the next generation learn how to humbly win, graciously lose, and enjoy playing the game with friends.