Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Newcomer Profile: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

By Jack Foster
Posted by 
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVoJg_0aC3svSO00

Background: Five-star Power Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield decided to come to Tennessee just a day after four-star center Jonas Aidoo announced that he would be joining the Vols. Huntley-Hatfield is reclassifying to the 2021 class from the 2022 class and will join a Vols roster in the fall that features a loaded 2021 recruiting class with fellow five-star commit Kennedy Chandler, Jonas Aidoo, Auburn transfer Justin Powell, Jahmai Mashack, and Quentin Diboundje Eyobo. The 6’9”, 230-pound power forward graduated from Scotland Campus Prep in Pennsylvania, but he is from Clarksville, Tennessee. Prior to transferring to Scotland Campus Prep, BHH spent two years at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he played his basketball in the Amateur Athletic Union with the BMaze Elite Program.

Fit: BHH has great agility for his size, and his defensive rebounding skills will make him a great fit in Rick Barnes’ system. Huntley-Hatfield will serve as a do-it-all PF for the Vols, as BHH is big for his position and can move all around the court with ease. Having played with the AAU and two accomplished high schools, Huntley-Hatfield has developed a great feel for the game and can do pretty much everything that will be asked of him in Knoxville.

Impact Report: BHH should eventually become a standout performer for Rick Barnes and the Vols during his freshman year. It is not a lock that Huntley-Hatfield will start immediately, but if he continues to develop his game on the offensive side of the ball while staying sharp on defense, BHH will end up being a key add for Tennessee that will help lead the hype train into the fall.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
222
Followers
248
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Clarksville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Clarksville, TN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Elite#Img Academy#End Game#Auburn#Scotland Campus Prep#Bhh#The Bmaze Elite Program#Aau#Si All American#Sports Illustrated#The Game#Defense#Vols Targets#Bradenton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Country
Scotland
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
VolunteerCountry

The Five Best Defensive Players Tennessee Will Face This Fall

When it comes to SEC football, shut-down defenses are a commonality. With teams such as LSU, Alabama, Texas A & M, and Georgia, Tennessee always has an assortment of stellar defensive teams on their schedule. Of all the defensive stars the Tennessee offense will have to face in the fall, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, Florida corner Kaiir Elam, and Georgia star defenders LB Nolan Smith, DT Jordan Davis, and newly acquired Clemson transfer, CB Derion Kendrick, are sure to make the Vols hit lows on the offensive side of the ball, rounding out the top 5 defensive players that the Vols will face.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Peach State RB Jordan McDonald Previews Rocky Top Official Visit

Tennessee will host its second wave of official visitors this weekend. Peach State running back Jordan McDonald will join the group, as he returns to Rocky Top for the second time in two months. McDonald made the trip to Knoxville with his family and Milton High teammates Mo Clipper and Lebbeus Overton in April to watch the Orange & White game as a spectator. This time around, McDonald will get an opportunity to interact with the coaches and players, and he previews the trip to Knoxville here.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee-LSU Super Regional Schedule Announced

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host a Super Regional this weekend against a familiar foe in Paul Mainieri's LSU Tigers. The Vols swept the Knoxville regional en route to this matchup, while the Bayou Bengals used "Mainieri Magic" to win five straight games in the Eugene regional to unseat Oregon.
NFLPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Vols RB Target Glover Recaps Official Visit to Knoxville

Heading into his first of five official visits, Lake Gibson (Fla.) star running back Jaylon Glover looked to rekindle an old relationship with Josh Heupel and the Tennessee staff while taking in Knoxville for the first time. Glover's multi-day trip has now concluded, and he discusses his takeaways from the visit here.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
VolunteerCountry

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping the Vols 9-3 win against Liberty in Round 2 of the NCAA Regional Tournament

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap the Vols dominant win against the Liberty Flames in Round 2 of the NCAA Regional Tournament in Knoxville. Tennessee had hot bats early, but a dry spell from innings 4-7 worries Jake for the Vols chances at going far on the road to Omaha. Jack and Jake also take a look at the possible matchup against Duke or Liberty again in the Regional Final and how the atmosphere is at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the tournament. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full pod below:
Tennessee StatePosted by
VolunteerCountry

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee's wild 9-8 victory against Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Regional Tournament

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap Vol Baseball's 9-8 win against Wright State via a Drew Gilbert walk-off grand slam in the first round of the Regional Tournament. Jake notes how unbelievably electric the atmosphere was in Knoxville and how that grand slam may have been one of the best moments in Tennessee athletics history. Jack and Jake also look forward to the Vols date with Liberty in round 2 of the tourney and more in the latest episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full pod below:
Knoxville, TNPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Peach State LB Telander Discusses First Offer From Vols, More

Before Jeremiah Telander woke up yesterday morning planning to go to Tennessee's first camp of the Summer, he was not expecting to receive an offer from the Vols, nor did he know that he was already on their radar. Telander would make the journey to Knoxville, and he left with his first Division 1 offer. He talks about all of this and more here.
College SportsPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Suspended Vols Freshmen Return to Team Activities

In March, Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Willis, along with three other players, was suspended for his involvement in an incident at Stokely Residence Hall. Willis was not with the team through the spring, but he is back in the Orange and White today working with in the weight room. A program official has confirmed that he is back with the team, as well as suspended quarterback Kaidon Salter. It has not been a well kept secret that both were expected back, but it is still big news for the Vols as the two players were the offensive and defensive crown jewel of the 2021 recruiting class.
NFLPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Vols QB Bailey to Work at Manning Passing Academy

Harrison Bailey will join the quarterback room at the Manning Passing Academy next month. The second-year Tennessee quarterback learned of the prestigious honor last month, according to a source close to the situation. Bailey, a known gym rat, has worked intensely over the summer to continue to develop his craft,...
College SportsPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Vols DB Solomon Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee reserve defender Kenny Solomon has entered the transfer portal, he tells VR2 on Sports Illustrated. The news was first reported by 247 Sports. Solomon's career at Rocky Top has been filled with position changes, as he bounced around from defensive back to wide receiver, while being a key contributor on the Tennessee special teams unit.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Coveted 2021 DB Signee Rucker Arrives In Knoxville

Before Jeremy Pruitt was fired for cause, several members of Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class arrived on campus as mid-year enrollees. However, with several not planning to arrive until the Summer, Josh Heupel faced many challenges with several key members of the class. The Vols ended up releasing multiple guys, but one member that Pruitt's previous staff held in high regard, De'Shawn Rucker, kept quiet on all fronts about his future in Knoxville, and now, he has arrived.