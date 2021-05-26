Cancel
VR2 On SI Podcast: Previewing the SEC Baseball Tournament

By Jack Foster
Below is the latest edition of the VR2 On SI Podcast that features host Jack Foster and analyst Jake Nichols preview the Vols in the SEC Baseball Tournament. Jake examines the environment in Hoover, dishes out stats on the Vols historic season, and gives a few players who are keys to successful outing for the Vols in Hoover.

Tennessee State
VolunteerCountry

No. 1 Arkansas Edges No. 4 Tennessee 6-5 in Series Opener

The series opener between the No. 4 ranked Vols and the No. 1 Razorbacks saw the Vols get out to a big lead early, scoring 5 runs in the first inning highlighted by a three-run bomb from Jordan Beck that had Lindsey Nelson roaring. Despite the fast start, Tennessee went scoreless for the remainder of the contest. The Vols struggled to get anything going for the rest of the game as they were only able to muster three hits after the first inning, with only one of them occurring after the third inning. Arkansas pitcher Patrick Wicklander gave up 4 hits in the first inning, one in the second, and a sixth run in the third before being subbed out for Caden Monke, who did not allow a hit in his three-and-a-half innings he was on the mound. The Razorbacks put star pitcher Kevin Kopps on the mound in the 7th inning, and even though the Hogs star closer limped through the final innings, the Vols were not able to rally in the bottom of the 8th or 9th.
Louisville, KY
VolunteerCountry

Newcomer Profile: Justin Powell

Background: Justin Powell, the Louisville, KY native, transferred to the University of Tennessee in early April. After just one year with Auburn, Powell entered the NCAA Transfer ortal on March 9. The 6’6” shooting guard was UT’s lone roster addition out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and is also the only member of Tennessee’s six-man recruiting class to actually enroll in school at UTK. The 2020 four-star prospect averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game in his injury-marred freshman season with the Tigers. Powell only has ten games under his belt, as he suffered a concussion in a contest with Texas A&M on January 2nd that brought his freshman campaign to an end. After being heavily recruited out of Oldham High School in Goshen, KY, by the Vols, Powell will now get the chance to shine under Rick Barnes with a squad that has a lot of potential in Knoxville.
Knoxville, TN
VolunteerCountry

Newcomer Profile: Jahmai Mashack

Background: Jahmai Mashack committed to UT in early September, choosing the Vols over Arkansas. Mashack is a four-star, 6”5’, 180 pound small forward from Rancho Cucamonga, California. Mashack comes from a highly athletic bloodline, as his parents, Elton and Meika, were both Division 1 athletes and his older brother, Kwesi, played football at Arizona. Mashack played high school ball at Etiwanda High School, and during his time as an Etiwanda Eagle, Mashack led the team to the CIF Southern California Regional final and a 30-4 record during his junior year. Mashack also maintained status as an honors student in the classroom during all four years of his high school career. Widely regarded as a top ten prospect from the state of California, Mashack will look to continue his high-level play on Rocky Top.
College Sports
Ocala Gazette

Vols beat Gators in SEC tournament semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. — Camden Sewell allowed two hits and set career highs with six innings and six strikeouts to help No. 2-seed Tennessee beat sixth-seeded Florida 4-0 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday. The Volunteers (45-15) advanced to Sunday’s championship game for the first time since 1995...
Knoxville, TN
VolunteerCountry

Which Incoming Transfer Will Have the Biggest Impact for the Vols This Fall?

Several of Tennessee's players are currently on campus, and the remaining players will start trickling back in over the next week. After June 1st, pre-season work goes into full swing, with likely only a break for the July 4th holiday. Josh Heupel & Co. have added key additions through the transfer portal, and they could take more, as players have from now to June 30th to declare to play for a team. This article is based on what the Vols have brought in through May 24th, as we make a case for which transfer will have the most significant impact this fall.
College Sports
VolunteerCountry

Max Ferguson Hits 3-Run Walk-Off Homer in the Bottom of the Ninth to beat the #1 Hogs 8-7

Recap: Game 2 of the series between the No. 4 ranked Volunteers and the No. 1 Razorbacks saw the Vols get off to another fast start in an electric Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Liam Spence ground-rule doubled to kick off the bottom of the first inning, and then he along with Max Ferguson made it home off of a hit from Jake Rucker and then a sac fly by Evan Russell, respectively. The Vols went scoreless for the next two innings, but Connor Pavolony, returning from his injury suffered against Vanderbilt, fired off a single in the bottom of the fourth inning to get First Baseman Luc Lipcius home. The Vols went on a dry spell after the Razorbacks made a pitcher change from Payton Pallette to Caleb Bolden late in the fourth inning, and it was not until the bottom of the 7th and 8th innings that the Vols got back on the board with single-run homers from Max Ferguson and Jordan Beck, respectively. Facing a two run deficit heading into the bottom of the ninth, Second Baseman Max Ferguson pulled off the unthinkable, crushing a three-run walk-off homer to right field give the Vols the 8-7 victory. Lindsey Nelson erupted, and Ferguson displayed his excitement by throwing his helmet in the air once he rounded third base.
Knoxville, TN
VolunteerCountry

Impact Report: Vols Add Versatile CB in Auburn Transfer Hadden

Josh Heupel is making it clear that he came to Knoxville to win now. In the last month, Heupel has added transfer quarterback Joe Milton to the battle for that position, graduate transfer receiver Javonta Payton to a stacked receiving corps, in addition to defenders Caleb Tremblay, Da'Jon Terry, and Juwan Mitchell to the front seven. The Vols have continued to bolster their defense with the latest addition in Auburn transfer defensive back Kamal Hadden. We take a look at the Auburn transfer in this impact report.
Dexter, MI

Golf: Dreadnaughts finish strong at SEC Championship Tournament

With a strong showing the SEC tournament early in the week, the Dexter golf team proved they are ready for the state playoffs. The first round of the postseason is June 1 with Regionals at Dearborn Country Club. And it appears the Dreadnaughts are ready to tee it up with...