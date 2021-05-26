Made in America Festival to return to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — After year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is returning to Kennywood Park in September. The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets to the event went on sale today with early bird pricing available through July 15, and will be available for sale through Sept. 26 at noon. Early Bird tickets are $23.99 for adults and $9.99 for children under 13. 1,000 discounted tickets are available until July 15, 2021 or until they sell out. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event. The ticket price includes access to the event, free parking, free local entertainment and activities, and access to Kennywood’s classic rides, including the Merry-Go-Round, Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit, Racer, Turtle, and Noah’s Ark.