Speak Out reader opinion: Remember those who vote for political remap

Recently, I penned a response (“Vaccination is responsibility, not tyranny,” May 16) to a letter to the editor that I disagreed with (“Don’t impose upon the unvaccinated,” May 12). I did so in a respectful manner, realizing that many readers would object to my point of view. A spirited debate is always welcome. What I did not expect was a response through the mail from a sender with no return address, fully typed, with the closing sentence, “Thanks for writing! Oh, and – nice house!” The threat was clear: “I know your name and I know where you live.” I appeal to the freedom-loving Oregonians who find such a response to be wholly loathsome, regardless of where you align yourself politically. I encourage you to do your homework, and form your own opinions, but respect each other throughout the process.