Public Health

CDC clears Royal Caribbean cruise for test sailing in US waters

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean can hit the high seas again — after the cruise liner was given approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for one of its ships to do a test sail with volunteer passengers. It will be the first known cruise to set sail in US waters...

