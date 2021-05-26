Cancel
Public Safety

May 26 Morning Edition

By David Diersen
 16 days ago

— Retirees, volunteers pitch in to help active Chicago police officers working long hours – John Garcia. https://abc7chicago.com/community-events/retirees-pitch-in-to-help-cpd-officers-working-long-hours/10694289/. CBS2. — DIERSEN HEADLINE: DISGUSTING, TRAGIC: Democrats want minorities to be pot pushers. https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2021/05/25/illinois-house-cannabis-minority-entrepereneurs/. CHICAGO SUN-TIMES. — Republican Bailey’s message to Chicago evolves from get lost to I’ll ‘make Chicago the great...

