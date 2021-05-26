Cyber Patriot Summer Camps, Awards With Tamara Shoemaker
ANN ARBOR – Tamara Shoemaker, Director of University of Detroit Mercy’s Center for Cyber Security & Intelligence Studies, also directs Michigan’s Cyber Patriot training program for grade-school students to learn more about cybersecurity. She joins us on MITech TV to provide details on Cyber Patriot summer camps that start in mid June that will teach these young people cybersecurity skills and hopefully interest them in a cybersecurity career.mitechnews.com