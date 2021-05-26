Pet of the Week: Calvin

Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Terrier, Patterdale (Fell)| Sex: Male. This handsome guy came to Animal Friends through a transfer with another shelter in Tennessee. Now that he is in Pittsburgh, he cannot wait to start his new life. Bilbo currently is heartworm positive. Our dedicated medical team is working with him to help cure his condition. However, this can take several months. Therefore, if you are interested in Bilbo, he would go to your home as a foster, while he remains under the treatment of our medical team. Once he finishes his heartworm treatment, he can be fully adopted. Though Bilbo has plenty of energy, until he is done with his treatment, he should have a more relaxed lifestyle. Bilbo needs to be the only dog in a home and can live in a home with older children.