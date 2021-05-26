Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the Week: Calvin

By WHAM Staff
13 WHAM
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(WHAM) - Meet Calvin - our Lollypop Farm Pet of the Week!. Calvin is a 5-year-old tiger cat with light brown fur and green eyes. This cat is a "king of the castle" and would be best as the only pet in his new home. As a chatterbox and avid...

13wham.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Fur#Bird Watcher#Wham#Lollypop Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Pet of the Week: Meet Peach

Come meet Peach! He is a one-year, four-month-old, male Doberman/lab mix weighing 76 pounds. He will be a large dog when fully grown and mature. Through no fault of his own, he was surrendered to our shelter because his owners had to move. Soft like a peach, this sweet boy...
Petsdanapointtimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: April

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Petsmainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces ‘Pets of the Week’

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Rafiki, a 12-week-old male, who will be neutered is the “Cat of the Week” and is available for adoption for $65 or $75 with a microchip. “Rafiki is brand new to the shelter and he just want to share all his stories,” said shelter staff members. “He is quite the chatter box! He loves to play and has a lot of character. This 12-week-old kitten would be a great addition to any home. The staff agrees that Rafiki is a super cool cat.” View Rafiki at https://youtu.be/1uzhaFqOPIo.
Champaign County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Charity is a very sweet 3 1/2-year-old spayed female tiger cat. She is very shy and will take some time to warm up. If you have time, love and patience to help a little cat find her forever home, come meet her in the Cattery at PAWS, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED.
PetsDaily Independent

Pet of the Week: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn Gilbert is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 7-year-old Lab mix whose favorite activities are napping, eating, cuddling with her dad and exploring the outdoors, according to her owner. Loretta likes to chase squirrels, too. According to her owner, when her dad is at work, she thinks her job is “to protect mom from all the scary things and warn her of danger with barking.”
PetsArizona Daily Sun

Pets of the Week: Gosalyn and Launchpad

Gosalyn and Launchpad thought the 'black cats are less likely to be adopted' saying was a myth until they realized they've been waiting three weeks to find their forever homes! Can you believe it?. This brother-sister duo are about 3 months old. They love to explore, hunting imaginary mice throughout...
Mendocino, CAWillits News

Pet of the week: Meet Squishy

Squishy face cutie patootie fun-size Pocket has made his appearance! This adorable little guy is a ball of cuteness! He is 2 years old and only 44 pounds! Meaning he is the perfect size to go anywhere with you. Pocket is literally the best of both worlds. He loves to spend time with you, go on adventures, but can mellow out when needed. He will not complain about lounging on the couch, snuggled up, and getting your attention. Pocket is ready to skip shelter life and start his next adventure as your new forever best friend! Apply today to love Pocket at mendohumanesociety.com. Hurry, he will not be available long!
Petsmorethanthecurve.com

Lucy | Pet of the Week

Lucy, a golden labrador from Lancaster, was labeled a “pandemic dog” by the owner and local podcast host, Bob Cahill. Like most people last year, confined to their homes and cut off from friends and family, Bob’s household in Plymouth Meeting decided to purchase a puppy. Quickly, they fell in love with Lucy and her big brown eyes.
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Pet of the Week: Porpentina

QUINCY, Ill., (KHQA) — Meet our Pet of the Week!. Porpentina is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair looking for the perfect home!. Staff at the Quincy Humane Society say she is quite loveable and enjoys exploring and playing with her feline friends. Quincy Humane Society has a full free roaming adult...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Three-year-old Yoshi (A497284) is a fun and smart dog who likes enrichment, playtime, and love! Yoshi loves getting attention from people, and will nudge you or bury his nose in your armpit to let you know he wants to be pet. He’s a big fan of play, and will even bring you his favorite toy to throw. Yoshi would do best as the only pet in the home, with an adopter who can provide him with lots of chews, puzzle toys, and other activities to keep his intelligent mind busy. He can’t wait to be your best buddy!
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Cooper (brown and white head) and Miko (all brown head) are 8-month-old bonded brothers who came to JUFTA from Kuwait, rescued from being poisoned. Both dogs are very friendly. Cooper is more dominant and Miko is more gentle and sweet. The brothers are very bonded and almost always have to be touching each other. Both are crate trained and use the doggy door. They would do best in a home without other pets, and have some work to do when it comes to jumping up on people when they’re excited. These boys have a lot of energy and love walks.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Pet of the Week: Charlie

Meet Charlie, a 4-year-old Pomapoo (a Pomeranian and toy poodle mix). As a puppy, he was full of mischief, but these days he mostly enjoys chasing his own tail, a good belly rub and lots of snuggles. Here’s what Charlie’s human had to say about his life here in Arlington:
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Parker

Parker is a ten year-old Male Chihuahua Mix who came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter after losing his beloved previous owner to the COVID-19 virus. Parker loves meeting new friends, going on walks, snuggling, and snacks. Parker was not taught proper manners when he was younger, leading him to develop food and toy aggression and a habit of guarding things he perceives as “his”. He requires an adult-only home that is comfortable managing this, and implementing strict rules and structure; all while understanding that Parker is 100% worth the effort.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Bilbo

Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Terrier, Patterdale (Fell)| Sex: Male. This handsome guy came to Animal Friends through a transfer with another shelter in Tennessee. Now that he is in Pittsburgh, he cannot wait to start his new life. Bilbo currently is heartworm positive. Our dedicated medical team is working with him to help cure his condition. However, this can take several months. Therefore, if you are interested in Bilbo, he would go to your home as a foster, while he remains under the treatment of our medical team. Once he finishes his heartworm treatment, he can be fully adopted. Though Bilbo has plenty of energy, until he is done with his treatment, he should have a more relaxed lifestyle. Bilbo needs to be the only dog in a home and can live in a home with older children.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

ROXANNE — Roxanne is a 3-year-old Chihuahua/Miniature Pinscher Mix. She is very outgoing, does great on a leash, gets along great with other dogs and cats. BRUNO — Bruno is an 11-month-old housebroken, crate-trained male Australian mix. He is very sweet, knows how to sit on command and is good with cats. He would prefer a very active family with a fenced in yard.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

25 Fluffy Dog Breeds with Cloud-Like Coats

While all dogs are lovable, some people are drawn to certain “looks” in a dog. And if you’re one of those who “oohs” and “ahhs” over a fluffy, puffy dog with a billowy, cloud-like coat, you’re in luck! There are dozens of dog breeds that fit this description. Their fluffy appearances often give them the look of an adorable stuffed animal—some even look like teddy bears—and there’s nothing like running your hands through that soft, thick fur as you pet them. But if you’ve never owned a four-legged fluffball before, there are a few things you should know, according to the American Kennel Club.
Petsk9magazine.com

Alondra Delgado: “Dogs Are The Most Loving Creatures On Earth”

Alondra Delgado is an actress, writer and producer who is born and raised in Puerto Rico. Recurs as “Monica” on the hit FX series Mayans M.C. Also wrote and starred in the short A Will to Love. She also guest-starred on the hit STARZ series Vida. Wrote, produced and starred...
PetsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Tiny Dog Breeds in America

“Go big or go home” is a popular expression but this mindset doesn’t always apply to having dogs as pets. For example, the French bulldog and beagle are just two of the 10 most popular breeds in the country, and they weigh less than 30 pounds. Some of America’s most adored pooches are so petite […]