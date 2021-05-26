Cancel
Hulu Original Film ‘False Positive’ Features Ilana Glazer, Pierce Brosnan, And Justin Theroux

 15 days ago
False Positive is due in June, and this baby is one to keep an eye on. Having a baby or trying to get pregnant is usually not horror fodder. And not since the 1968 film Rosemary’s Baby has that seemingly joyous premise been so stood on its head with all sorts of conspiratorial and malevolent possibilities.

