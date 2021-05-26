Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders’ Josh Bailey Stepping Up in 2021 Playoffs

By Ryan Gagne
The Hockey Writers
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Bailey’s career with the New York Islanders began on June 20, 2008, when he walked across the draft stage at Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, Ontario. It has been 13 years since the night Bailey was the Islanders’ first pick, ninth overall, and as of this writing, he is now the team’s most senior player with 919 games. As he approaches the 1,000-game mark in blue and orange, he proudly wears the “A” on his jersey as the team’s seasoned alternate captain.

thehockeywriters.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Ryan
Person
Josh Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Senior Captain#Football Team#Scotiabank Place#The Flordia Panthers#The Washington Capitals#The Conference Finals#The Boston Bruins#The New York Yankees#Massmutual East Divison#Team Captain Anders#Leadership Void Bailey#Playing#Veteran#Tampa Bay#Game Average#Gagne#Ottawa#Spring#Ontario
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders fans reliving final regular-season game at Nassau Coliseum

The New York Islanders logo (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) As a New York Islanders Season Ticket Holder, the Nassau Coliseum is my second home. After catching around only eight games this season, I was always preparing myself for my last visit. On May 8, 2021, the Islanders took the...
NHLNHL

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates 05/17

The Islanders held an optional practice on Monday afternoon as they prepare for Game 2 against the Pens. The New York Islanders held an optional practice on Monday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena following their 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins the previous night. Semyon Varlamov, who missed Game 1 for precautionary purposes, skated with the members of the taxi squad.
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Tuesday

Jarry is slated to be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Jarry was peppered with pucks during Game 1, as he faced 41 shots and gave up four goals along the way. It was the third time in his last six starts that the 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals, though he is 4-1-0 in those contests. Unless Jarry can rediscover his game, it could be another first-round exit for the Penguins.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Misses practice Monday

Dumoulin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Dumoulin's absence a "maintenance day," but the blueliner's status will nonetheless bear monitoring ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Islanders. Dumoulin was laboring in the third period of Monday's Game 1 loss after taking a shot off his right foot, and Monday's absence was likely related to that foot injury.
NHLDerrick

Islanders steal Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders vs. Penguins Playoff News: Deadline dividends

The New York Islanders absorbed early Penguins pressure, shot high on Tristan Jarry, survived an otherworldly tip and a third-period deficit, shot high on Tristan Jarry, blew a likely game-winner 31 seconds after scoring it, then shot high on Tristan Jarry to win Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.
NHLFinger Lakes Times

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLchatsports.com

The five minutes where Game 1 started to slip away from the Penguins

Ask anybody that watched Sunday’s game why the Pittsburgh Penguins lost and the first, and most common, answer is going to be goaltending. That is also the correct the answer. It does not matter how many big saves you make, it does not matter how many saves you make in...
NHLchatsports.com

The Penguins Keys for Game 2

The Penguins lost a playoff overtime game (again), and fall behind in the series to the Islanders (again). It’s a familiar script, but also only just one game in a seven game series. Here are some areas the team needs to improve on, keep the same or get better results...
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS LOSE IN OT, DOWN 1-0 IN SERIES WITH ISLANDERS

The Penguins lost Game 1 of their Stanley Cup First Round playoff series with the New York Islanders, 4-3, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, including the overtime goal at 16:30. Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Tristan Jarry made...
NHLPosted by
WDBO

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Penguins look to even playoff series with Islanders

The New York Islanders can put themselves in great position with a win Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the host Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders won Sunday's series opener in Pittsburgh 4-3 in overtime, a huge step toward negating the Penguins' home-ice advantage. It...
NHLArgus Press

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Jarry bad start

The Penguins find themselves down in their series against the Islanders after dropping Game 1 in overtime by a score of 4-3. Let's start with the bad and then end with some of the good. Pittsburgh has only one victory in their last 11 playoff games and two victories in...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Dumoulin ‘Maintenance Day’, Malkin Observes

CRANBERRY, Twp — For another day, the Pittsburgh Penguins were not healthy. And dog bites man. Death. Taxes and political debates. As the Penguins gathered for their practice 24 hours after losing to the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their Round One series, it appears center Evgeni Malkin is no closer to joining the team. And Brian Dumoulin was not on the ice for practice.
NHLbleachernation.com

Overtime Hockey Is So Hot Right Now, Happy Birthday Lukas, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

🎶 It’s the most, wonderful time of the year! 🎶. For hockey fans, this song is relevant twice a year: Christmas and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After day one of the Playoffs delivered with a drama-filled overtime victory for the Washington Capitals, day two followed it up with not one, but two overtimes and a last second win in regulation. There’s almost nothing more you can ask of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this time of year. So far, every game has kept fans on the edge of their seats and left everyone wanting more. Now comes day three. I’m so excited.