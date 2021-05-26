Islanders’ Josh Bailey Stepping Up in 2021 Playoffs
Josh Bailey’s career with the New York Islanders began on June 20, 2008, when he walked across the draft stage at Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, Ontario. It has been 13 years since the night Bailey was the Islanders’ first pick, ninth overall, and as of this writing, he is now the team’s most senior player with 919 games. As he approaches the 1,000-game mark in blue and orange, he proudly wears the “A” on his jersey as the team’s seasoned alternate captain.thehockeywriters.com