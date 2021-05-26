Knockout City Season 1 adds a new map and League Play
EA and Velan Studios have kicked off the first official season for their team-based multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City. The start of Season 1 brings with it the introduction of League Play. Players must prove their worth by racking up wins and moving through the ranks from Bronze to Diamond. At the end of each season, players will earn rewards based on their highest rank achieved in any active playlist. The rewards on offer include a glider, taunt, KO Effect, Ultimate Hologram, and more.