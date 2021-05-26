Knockout City Season 1 adds a new map and League Play

It’s always interesting to see a new title from the EA Originals lineup. We’ll often get breakout titles like Fe or It Takes Two, giving developers the chance to get a wide release. The newest EA Original comes from Velan Studios, the developer of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Moving away from the augmented reality space, the developer shifts gears with an online multiplayer title with Knockout City. While seeing the title reminded me of Rocket Arena, it seems like things are moving in a better direction for Knockout City.