Karimah Ashadu’s Films Honor the Everyday Labor of African Workers
Anything can serve as a support for Karimah Ashadu’s camera. The artist and filmmaker attaches her device to bodies and machines, granting viewers unconventional perspectives. Most of her shorts depict African laborers. The nine-minute Lagos Sand Merchants (2013) is shot from the strictly limited vantage point of machinery that advances in a Ferris-wheel-like motion. We’re disoriented as we watch the otherwise rhythmic and monotonous labor of the workers unearthing sand from the Lagos State Lagoon—sand that will be sold and made into bricks.www.artnews.com