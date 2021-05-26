Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Karimah Ashadu’s Films Honor the Everyday Labor of African Workers

By Zoé Samudzi
Posted by 
Art in America
Art in America
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anything can serve as a support for Karimah Ashadu’s camera. The artist and filmmaker attaches her device to bodies and machines, granting viewers unconventional perspectives. Most of her shorts depict African laborers. The nine-minute Lagos Sand Merchants (2013) is shot from the strictly limited vantage point of machinery that advances in a Ferris-wheel-like motion. We’re disoriented as we watch the otherwise rhythmic and monotonous labor of the workers unearthing sand from the Lagos State Lagoon—sand that will be sold and made into bricks.

www.artnews.com
Art in America

Art in America

855
Followers
394
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tin Mining#The Museum Of Modern Art#European#Red Gold#Igbo#Nigerian#Senegalese#Lagos Sand Merchants#African Laborers#Migrant Labor#Sculptures#Fast Paced Movements#Artistic Mediums#Films#Luxury Objects#Advances#Lampedusa#Colonialism#Machinery#Western Nigeria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Movies
Country
Germany
News Break
Documentaries
Related
Beauty & Fashionalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mandela's tailor on mission to boost African fashion

As well as South Africa's first black president, his richly coloured shirts have graced the backs of Moroccan King Mohamed VI, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and the continent's richest man Aliko Dangote. Now he's doing his best to change attitudes to his profession across Africa and create opportunities for the...
Beauty & Fashionnationalgeographic.com

Celebrating the proud culture behind Nigerian hairstyles

A contemporary photographer pays homage to the late J.D. ’Okhai Ojeikere, famous for his images of Nigerian women’s hair. In the work of J.D. ’Okhai Ojeikere (1930-2014), we see hair as storytelling. Over nearly half a century, the renowned photographer documented thousands of intricate, gravity-defying hairstyles that were the fashion in his native Nigeria after it won independence from the British Empire in 1960.
Visual Artalbuquerqueexpress.com

Remembering Medu, the South African art collective that fought apartheid

Medu Art Ensemble was based in Gaborone in Botswana between 1979 and 1985. Medu (meaning "roots" in Sepedi) played a key role in shaping South Africa's culture of struggle against apartheid. The collective was formed by South African cultural activists exiled after the 1976 Soweto uprising and it worked with...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Contemporary Japanese Architecture

The contemporary architecture of Japan has long been among the most inventive in the world, recognized for sustainability and infinite creativity. No fewer than seven Japanese architects have won the Pritzker Prize. Since Osaka World Expo ’70 brought contemporary forms center stage, Japan has been a key player in global...
PhotographyHyperallergic

The Father of French Journalism Who Documented Paris’s Socialist Revolution

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Paris Commune, known as essentially the first successful Communist revolution. For two months in 1871, the people took over the city, and photographs by Bruno Braquehais, currently in the collection of the Getty Research Institute, depict the drama — and destruction — of the period.
WorldBBC

The African figures 'forgotten' by England's cultural past

A new English Heritage exhibition unveiled on Wednesday aims to shine a light on figures traditionally forgotten by England's cultural history. Painting our Past: The African Diaspora in England draws together new portraits of six historical figures - spanning Roman Britain to the 20th Century - that reflect the long history of African people in England.
Books & Literaturetheartnewspaper.com

May’s book bag: how Napoleon's plunder ended up at the Louvre, Edmund de Waal's latest book, and 9kg tome of Chinese art

Napoleon’s Plunder and the Theft of Veronese’s Feast, Cynthia Saltzman, Thames & Hudson, 320pp, £25 (hb) The fact that a number of the world-famous works housed at the Musée du Louvre were looted by Napoleon Bonaparte has perhaps slipped under the radar for lovers of the Parisian museum. Napoleon’s Plunder charts Bonaparte’s ransacking of Italy and Spain, among other countries, in the late 18th century, exploring “one of the most spectacular art appropriation campaigns in history”. The looted haul of masterpieces by artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Titian were displayed at the Louvre in a powerful show of the emperor’s strength (some works were returned to their home countries after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815). In 1797, Napoleon removed The Wedding Feast at Cana (1563) by Paolo Veronese from the refectory of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice. Cynthia Saltzman relays how the canvas was rolled up around a cylinder, sent to France, and later patched-up and retouched. The vast painting remains at the Louvre to this day and hangs in the same gallery (the Salle des États) as the Mona Lisa.
EntertainmentPosted by
Art in America

Set Piece: Sandra Mujinga at The Approach

A green room is where performers stand by before going onstage: an in-between room, a place to wait before the action begins. Sandra Mujinga’s exhibition “Spectral Keepers” is a green room too, drenched in acid-green light. Four towering skeletal figures occupy the floor, decked in elaborate hooded coveralls fashioned from a light netted fabric of the same lime green. Each is paired with a mysterious, empty, cone-shaped basket that sits at the figure’s feet on the floor. Mujinga’s giant keepers stand nine feet high, with sloping shoulders melding into long boneless arms. Literally set in the limelight, “Spectral Keepers” is unapologetically theatrical.
Labor IssuesNPR

Laborers From India Are Suing New Jersey Hindu Temple For Worker Abuse

Laborers from India have filed a lawsuit against one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States. They allege the temple held them against their will and paid illegally low wages for construction work. The men say they were exploited because they're at the bottom of India's caste system, something temple officials deny. Reporter Fred Mogul has the story.
MinoritiesPosted by
Art in America

The Creation of “Women”: Zanele Muholi at Tate Modern

In her 1997 book The Invention of Women: Making an African Sense of Western Gender Discourses, Oyeronke Oyewumi, a US-based Nigerian theorist, contests the conventional assumption that gender is a fundamental social category in all cultures—an organizing principle that requires the marginalization of those deemed women. Instead, in pre-British Yoruba society, “anafemales, like the anamales, had multiple identities that were not based on their anatomy. The creation of ‘women’ as a category was one of the very first accomplishments of the colonial state.” In the new public sphere, the powerful colonizers and their local allies entrenched a two-gender model in social policies, practices, and ideologies.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Esteban Jefferson’s Portraits of the Petit Palais

When New York–based artist Esteban Jefferson first visited the Petit Palais in Paris, in 2014, it was neither the nineteenth-century French paintings nor the Etruscan vases that caught his eye, but two mysterious portrait busts of anonymous Black figures placed behind the information and ticket desk. While most of the other artworks on display at the museum were accompanied by extensively researched wall texts, these sculptures, carved from polychrome marble, had no attribution and were simply labeled “Buste d’Africain.” “I shot a photo of one of them, came back to America, and thought about the image for a long time,” Jefferson tells me. This photograph, along with others he took during subsequent visits to the museum in 2018 and 2019, serves as the basis for his ongoing body of work, “Petit Palais.” Comprising paintings and a video installation, the series, which Jefferson began while pursuing his MFA at Columbia University, was the focus of recent exhibitions at New York’s White Columns, in late 2019, and at Tanya Leighton in Berlin in 2020.
Musictheface.com

Best new African music: May’s roundup

On his earliest songs, Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold seemed like the sort of guy who just couldn’t get a break. One popular Nigerian culture critic went as far as to call him ​“Nigerian music’s only loser”. The tag was not without merit. A lot of Gold’s pre-2019 songs cast him as the guy being rejected by a love interest, stuck in the friend zone, or seeking divine help to achieve a financial breakthrough. Fortunately, his 2020 album, AfroPop Vol. 1, explored themes of maturity and experimentation that saw him achieve critical acclaim, and commercial success.
Visual Artartreview.com

2022 Venice Biennale title revealed

The Milk of Dreams is inspired by the Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington. Cecilia Alemani, the artistic director of the 2022 Venice Biennale, has revealed that the title of the main exhibition will be The Milk of Dreams, inspired by a book by the Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington. The 59th edition...
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Why David Hammons’s Elusive Art Continues to Intrigue, Mystify, and Provoke

In 2002, David Hammons invited people to come to a New York gallery and admire a whole lot of nothing. For a now-famous piece called Concerto in Black and Blue (2002), visitors to Ace Gallery were given tiny flashlights that, when turned on, emitted a blue light. They journeyed into the pitch-black gallery and explored 20,000 square feet of space. What visitors slowly realized, moving through the show, was that there was not a single art object on view. There was, in other words, not much to see.
Movieskeralakaumudi.com

Cinema challenge to help film workers

KOCHI: A producer has come up with a film challenge to help the basic workers of the film who are in distress due to the collapse of the Covid crisis. Producer and production controller Shibu G Sushilan has suggested that if the leading actors and technicians join hands without getting paid, the proceeds from the completion of the film and screening on the OTT platform will be used to save the distressed workers. In the wake of the suicide of financially bankrupt dubbing artist Ruby Babu, the challenge discussion on the tag of Save Cinema Workers has heated up. — The challenge.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Damien Hirst Takes Rome, Gunfire Damages Iowa Museum, and More: Morning Links from June 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NOT ONE BUT TWO STATUES OF LIBERTY WILL BE STANDING in New York Harbor when the U.S. toasts Independence Day on July 4. Joining Auguste Bartholdi’s 151-foot-tall Lady Liberty will be a smaller plaster cast of the work, visiting from France, the Associated Press reports. This one is almost 10 feet tall and will alight on Ellis Island before heading to the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., for Bastille Day. The work had been on view at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris. In other Statue of Liberty–related news, Abigail DeVille’s Light of Freedom (2020) sculpture, which was inspired by its torch, is currently on view at the Momentary in Bentonville, Arkansas. It made its debut last year in New York’s Madison Square Park, where the torch for Bartholdi’s full-scale wonder was on view during a fundraising drive for its pedestal.
MusicPosted by
Art in America

How Sir Peter Blake Became Britain’s Preeminent Pop Art Star

Peter Blake, whose storied six-decade career continues to evolve, is one of Great Britain’s foremost artists. Known as Sir Peter Blake since being knighted in 2002, he helped establish Pop art in England, where the movement took on distinctive qualities of its own while coinciding with the rise of American Pop in the 1960s. And as befits a Pop pioneer of his stature, Blake ranks in an uncommon class of artists whose notoriety has roamed beyond the confines of fine art—most notably into the realm of music, thanks in part to his iconic cover art for the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. At the age of 88, Blake has long been the subject of tributes and testimonies, and a new book—Peter Blake: Collage, forthcoming from Thames & Hudson in June—offers a monographic survey of decades’ worth of work in one of his favored mediums, with a forward by Blake’s old school-days friend, David Hockney, and an essay by Patrick Elliott, senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland. The publication of the book will also be accompanied by “Peter Blake: Time Traveller,” an exhibition of new and old works—including significant museum loans—at Waddington Custot gallery in London. In advance of all this attention, below is a guide to Blake’s rise.