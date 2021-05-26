Queens Man Charged With Attempted Murder Following Stabbing Over Parking Spot

The battle over a parking space that led to the stabbing of a 49-year-old man took place in front of this Mentone Avenue home in Jamaica (GMaps)

A Queens man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man over a parking spot he claimed as his own, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Anthony Thomas, 58, of Jamaica, has been charged following the stabbing of a 49-year-old man who moved the defendant’s illegally placed parking cones that were positioned in front of his 225-26 Mentone Avenue home, according to the charges.

An irate Thomas came out of his home cursing at the victim, who was spending time with friends across the street at an outdoor gathering.

The victim moved his vehicle to another spot, but Thomas remained upset.

After exchanging words, Thomas allegedly removed a kitchen knife from his sock and began chasing him. He allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest, abdomen and arm.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with a collapsed lung and “massive” intestinal injuries, among other wounds.

The kitchen knife was retrieved by police in Thomas’ dishwasher, still covered in blood.

“No one has a right to the parking spot in front of their home. The city’s streets are public and accessible to everyone,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “This was a vicious and senseless attack on a man who was just visiting friends in the neighborhood.”

Thomas was arraigned Monday in Queens Criminal Court on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He’s due back in court on May 28, and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.