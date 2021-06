Respawn Entertainment is offering Apex Legends players the chance to grab six new loading screens through Twitch Drops. The first of these community-created loading screens is available from now through June 8th. To get them, players simply need to connect their EA and Twitch accounts and then watch one hour of any of the eligible streamers for the week. However, it should be noted that it needs to be one consecutive hour of watching, so switching between streamers or closing the stream will reset the counter.