Dan Patrick calls for special session to revive controversial Texas transgender youth bill
As of 11:59 p.m. on May 25, any bill that did not advance out of the Texas House was officially dead — at least for the 2021 session. Included in that graveyard of legislation was an anti-transgender bill that would force children to play on the sports team of their gender at birth. Human rights and LGBTQ activists gathered in the rotunda at the stroke of midnight to cheer SB 29, which never advanced out of the house and was officially marked DOA.www.lmtonline.com