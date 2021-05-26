Cancel
In A Landmark Case, A Dutch Court Orders Shell To Cut Its Carbon Emissions Faster

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
Climate change activists have won a big legal victory against oil giant Royal Dutch Shell. A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that the company must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030, based on 2019 levels. The case could set a precedent for similar lawsuits against huge oil companies that...

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
