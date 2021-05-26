Here are the First Two Vendors Moving Into the New Lexington Market Building
Before they met, got married, and became co-owners of flower shop Fleurs d’Ave on West North Avenue, Brandon and Ashley Wylie were both regulars at Lexington Market as kids. “Both of our grandparents would always take us to the market,” Brandon says. “We used to do a lot of our shopping there.” Aside from taking in the sights, smells, and tastes of staple food vendors, Brandon also, interestingly, remembers making requisite stops to pick up arrangements from the market’s flower purveyors.www.baltimoremagazine.com