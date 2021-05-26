Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Lovely ladies and gents at the St. Peter’s Prom and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island high school seniors are rejoicing at Gov. Cuomo’s announcement that as of May 19, masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors across New York State, regardless of crowd size, if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This was especially good news for students at St. Peter’s Boys High School, who celebrated their senior prom recently. Featured in this week’s “Best Dressed” are some of the handsome gents with their beautiful dates, at pre-prom parties.www.silive.com