Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Lovely ladies and gents at the St. Peter’s Prom and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bell peppers are number one, pepperoni makes the cut, but don’t bring pineapple anywhere near a pizza, at least according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. He used a giant makeshift ballot on Thursday to rank his top five pizza topping choices in a demonstration to residents on how their new ranked-choice voting system works. The primary elections that begin Saturday will be the first use of the system for many New Yorkers.