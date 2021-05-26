Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Lovely ladies and gents at the St. Peter’s Prom and more

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island high school seniors are rejoicing at Gov. Cuomo’s announcement that as of May 19, masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors across New York State, regardless of crowd size, if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This was especially good news for students at St. Peter’s Boys High School, who celebrated their senior prom recently. Featured in this week’s “Best Dressed” are some of the handsome gents with their beautiful dates, at pre-prom parties.

www.silive.com
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Prom#St Peter#N Y#Masks#Outdoors#This Week#Crowd Size#New York State#Students#Pre Prom Parties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

International Boulevard: A celebration of Staten Island’s diversity

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) is hosting a multicultural ceremony next week to introduce its newfound International Boulevard Program and celebrate the borough’s diversity. The International Boulevard Program is an initiative uniting a multitude of Staten Island-based cultural and community organizations and businesses, offering...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Sandy Ground recognized for ‘supplying the world with oysters’ in Netflix series on African-American cuisine

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s classic historical sites, Sandy Ground, was recently featured in a Netflix series focusing on Black cuisine in America. The show, “High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America,” aired on May 26 on Netflix. It comprises of four documentary-style episodes focused...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Huck Finn Fishing Tournament and costume contest set for Willowbrook Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As sure as the Travis Fourth of July parade will happen on Victory Boulevard, another long-standing Staten Island tradition will go forward this year — the 92nd annual Huck Finn Fishing Tournament and costume contest. After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, a Willowbrook Pond Park again will play host to the free morning event organized by the Zimmer Youth Conservation Program.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

NYC launches pizza topping ballot to demonstrate ranked-choice voting; mayor endorses pepperoni

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bell peppers are number one, pepperoni makes the cut, but don’t bring pineapple anywhere near a pizza, at least according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. He used a giant makeshift ballot on Thursday to rank his top five pizza topping choices in a demonstration to residents on how their new ranked-choice voting system works. The primary elections that begin Saturday will be the first use of the system for many New Yorkers.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

The Gym Bag: Arnold Obey/RUMC virtual run was a smashing success; Ocean Breeze LittleWaves are back and more

The Richmond University Medical Center family came together last Saturday to celebrate the conclusion of the inaugural Arnold Obey/RUMC 5K Run, Bike, Walk. A 135 people participated in this year’s event, held virtually due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The event raised more than $50,000 which will be used to purchase new, state-of-the-art equipment for the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Virtual career fair to feature ‘young Black professionals and executives who are on top of their game’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Young Staten Islanders will be able to meet young Black professionals working in a variety of different fields at the upcoming Youth Career Fair 2021. The inaugural event is beings hosted virtually by the New York Urban League Young Professionals (NYULYP), in partnership with the Staten Island NAACP Youth Council, Brooklyn NAACP Young Adults Committee, Moms of Black Boys United, and HBCU Experience Staten Island.