Arrest made in weekend shooting

After receiving multiple tips from the community, Detectives were able to develop additional leads and identify 20-year-old black male Kareem Malik Hernandez, Jr. as the person who shot a victim in the hand over the weekend. The investigation revealed Hernandez and a group of friends were walking south on the River Walk when a verbal altercation took place with another group. After the two groups separated, Hernandez shot at the victim’s group, striking the victim in the hand. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at the hospital.

Witnesses identified Hernandez as the shooter. During a post-Miranda interview, Hernandez also identified himself in the surveillance video. Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Battery with Deadly Weapon and Carrying Concealed Firearm. Hernandez was transported to Orient Road Jail.