Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Arrest made in weekend shooting

Posted by 
Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MERom_0aC3qnZO00

After receiving multiple tips from the community, Detectives were able to develop additional leads and identify 20-year-old black male Kareem Malik Hernandez, Jr. as the person who shot a victim in the hand over the weekend. The investigation revealed Hernandez and a group of friends were walking south on the River Walk when a verbal altercation took place with another group. After the two groups separated, Hernandez shot at the victim’s group, striking the victim in the hand. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at the hospital.

Witnesses identified Hernandez as the shooter. During a post-Miranda interview, Hernandez also identified himself in the surveillance video. Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Battery with Deadly Weapon and Carrying Concealed Firearm. Hernandez was transported to Orient Road Jail.

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida

11
Followers
94
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa (US: /ˈtæmpə/) is a major city that serves as the county seat of Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. It is on the west coast of Florida on Tampa Bay, near the Gulf of Mexico. Tampa is the largest city in the Tampa Bay area. With an estimated population of 399,700 in 2019, Tampa is the 48th most-populous city in the U.S. and the third-largest city in Florida after Miami and Jacksonville. The bay's port is the largest in the state, near downtown's Channel District. Bayshore Boulevard runs along the bay and is east of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victim Of Shooting#Aggravated Battery#Detectives#Deadly Weapon#Surveillance Video#Orient Road Jail#Walking#Friends#Multiple Tips#River Walk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimesbpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Arrest Made in Connection to Non-Fatal Shooting in Roxbury

Investigation Update: At about 10:13 AM on Friday, June 04, 2021, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jean Bastien, 18, of Dorchester in the area of 16 Sonoma Street in Roxbury pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant sought out of Roxbury District Court. The warrant was applied for following an investigation conducted by detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) into a non-fatal shooting of an adult male victim which occurred at about 8:22 PM on Monday April 12, 2021, in the area of 290 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury.
Odenville, ALABC 33/40 News

Second arrest made in shooting death of 67-year-old man in Odenville

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — A second man has been arrested in connection to the May 25 shooting death of 67-year-old Brian Shaw in Odenville, according to the Odenville Police Department. Police said after further investigation into the shooting, a murder warrant was issued for Andray La'Quarn Pope Jr. Pope was...
Austin, TXDeadline

Arrest Made In Mass Shooting In Austin, Texas 6th Street Entertainment District, Injured Count Grows – Update

UPDATE: One person has been arrested in the mass shooting incident in Austin, and the injury count is now up to 14 people, Mayor Steve Adler’s office said. Two of the people injured remain in critical condition, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a press briefing Saturday. He had no details on the arrest of the suspect in the shooting. However, he said that police have identified two male suspects responsible for the shooting, indicating their confrontation was a dispute between the two.
Bridgeton, NJfox29.com

Third arrest made following mass shooting at Bridgeton house party

BRIDGETON, N.J. - A third arrest has been made following a mass shooting in Bridgeton last month. Prosecutors announced that Larry McCrae, 39, of Glenn Park, Bridgeton, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, a second degree offense for two firearms that were recovered. At this...