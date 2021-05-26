Troopers Arrest Dover Man for 4th Offense DUI After a Pursuit- Dover

Dover- The Delaware State Police arrested 44-year-old Hilary Haynes (no photograph available) for 4th Offense DUI after he was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The incident occurred on May 25, 2021, at approximately 4:00 a.m., when troopers responded to Harvest Grove Trail, Dover, for a loud noise complaint. It was reported a white Chevrolet sedan was parked on the roadway playing loud music. Troopers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Troopers made contact with the operator, later identified as Hilary Haynes and immediately detected an odor of alcoholic beverages. Troopers attempted to conduct a DUI investigation, but Haynes refused to exit his vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed. Haynes committed several traffic violations as he fled from troopers around the development. Haynes eventually stopped his vehicle in front of his residence also located on Harvest Grove Trail and ran inside. Troopers pursued Haynes into the residence and took him into without further incident.