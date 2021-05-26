Cancel
Xbox Games with Gold offers Injustice: Gods Among Us in June

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get four free games under Microsoft’s Xbox Games with Gold program in June, but they may only recognize one of them. That’s 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us. The DC Universe fighting game isn’t available until June 16, however. Injustice is an...

www.polygon.com
