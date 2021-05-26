Xbox Games with Gold offers Injustice: Gods Among Us in June

Among us is this week’s free game anyone can grab in the Epic Games Store for permanent addition to their library. Normally priced at $3.99, Among Us is certainly not the most expensive game given away by Epic Games since they started this initiative, but it’s still a very popular title, even if it’s far from the concurrent player height that was reached during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Innersloth development team launched a major update at the end of March, adding a fourth map (the Airship) to the game, as well as new gameplay tasks such as polishing jewels or emptying trash, new areas to explore, improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms, the ability to choose the room you start in, and new free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, udder and more.