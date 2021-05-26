Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Breaking Down the Biggest NBA Playoff Overreactions

By Karim Noorani
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0yzx_0aC3qSz100

The NBA playoffs have been underway for only four days, but all manner of interesting developments are already emerging. Some teams have entered complete panic mode while others have looked more dominant than anyone expected. The path to the Finals out of each conference appears to be open for the taking, but if current trends continue, it may not stay that way for long.

Here are five way-too-early overreactions from the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Clippers pulling all fire alarms

Words can not overstate the catastrophe that occurred Tuesday night.

The Clippers traded every single one of their future assets to acquire Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 offseason. They proclaimed very publicly they were taking L.A. from the Lakers, who went on to win the 2020 NBA Finals. The Clips even scapegoated Doc Rivers for their traumatizing second-round collapse to the Nuggets in the bubble.

Fast forward to the 2021 playoffs, and L.A. has fallen down 0–2 to the Mavericks, which is the very team it tanked to face in the first round. To win the series, the Clippers will now need to win four out of their next five games, three of which will be held in a packed arena in Dallas. Whatever emergency measures head coach Tyronn Lue has up his sleeve need to be deployed immediately for his team.

If Los Angeles loses in the first round, which now appears to be likely, it will be yet another embarrassing playoff performance for a franchise that has a long history full of them. Leonard’s free agency, which is hovering in the background, could happen as early as this upcoming offseason. The Klaw is notoriously hard to read, but one has to wonder whether he could get frustrated with the team’s playoff struggles and jump ship, leaving the Clippers high and dry.

Phoenix facing trouble

Splitting their first two games with the Lakers is not terrible on paper for a young Suns team facing the defending champions. However, after suffering a right shoulder contusion in Game 1, Chris Paul does not look healthy enough to contribute. The star point guard played only six minutes in the second half of Game 2 and had trouble even removing his warmup shirt in the pregame broadcast.

With each passing game, Phoenix is also allowing Los Angeles to find a better rhythm against them. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 57 points in Game 2, which is significantly better than their putrid Game 1 performance. L.A. even held up better defending Devin Booker, who torched it on Sunday but was held to only seven made baskets in Game 2.

The Suns have coughed up home-court advantage to the Lakers and will need to fight to reclaim it. L.A. will want to win both of its upcoming home games to put itself in the driver’s seat and avoid a Game 7 in Phoenix. Without Paul healthy, stealing a game on the road against the Lakers may be too tall of a task for the Suns.

Milwaukee excising past demons

There is a chance, albeit small, that the Bucks’ Game 1 victory over the Heat ends up being the most consequential moment of the playoffs. Milwaukee seems to have shaken off whatever lingering doubts it had about itself by outlasting Miami in a neck-and-neck game and also avoided the brutal media onslaught that would have come its way in the event of a loss.

The biggest sign of the Bucks’ turning the corner is their Game 2 demolition of the Heat. They enforced their will from the tip, moving the ball to rack up 14 assists and grabbing five offensive rebounds out of only seven missed shots in the first quarter. Milwaukee never trailed in the game, and its lead swelled to nearly 30 points by halftime.

Facing and beating handily the team that dominated them in the bubble last year could be exactly the confidence boost the Bucks need going into latter rounds of the playoffs. If it can keep the right psyche, especially in late-game situations, Milwaukee looks like the safest bet out of both conferences to make the Finals as of this moment.

Memphis looking feisty

The Grizzlies are riding an incredible wave right now. They secured the eighth seed by eliminating both the Spurs and Warriors in the play-in tournament before stealing Game 1 from a Donovan Mitchell–less Jazz team.

Memphis, although less experienced, is not a cakewalk for Utah in the first round. The Grizzlies know who they are, which is a deep, gritty team that can eke out close wins on the back of their star point guard. Even when Mitchell does return for the Jazz, Memphis knows Dillon Brooks, though he may not stop him, will be the perfect matchup for the Utah guard on defense.

Based on their recent success, the Grizzlies are making a strong case for having the best young core in the NBA. Ja Morant might not get the same hype as some other young superstars, but if he knocks off the Jazz in Round 1, he will vault himself into the conversation around the best point guards in the league.

Trae Young owning MSG

The Knicks need to find an answer for Young if they want to beat the Hawks. Their two best guards, Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley, have virtually no chance of slowing him down on defense. Even Frank Ntilikina, who seems like their best option on paper, got smoked on Atlanta’s final possession, where the 6' 1" guard drained a game-winning floater.

The quick answer seems to be New York getting more physical with him, but Young is so adept at drawing fouls that it would risk sending him to the free throw line every time down the floor. Double teams are a hard pill to swallow as well, because the Hawks usually have deadly shooting surrounding their point guard.

Guarding the 22-year-old All-Star seems like a near-impossible puzzle to solve for the Knicks, especially without their best rim protector, Mitchell Robinson. If Young puts on another stellar performance Wednesday night, Knicks owner James Dolan may have to officially hand over the keys to Madison Square Garden to him.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba History#Nuggets#Nba Teams#Nba Finals#Nba Defense#The Clippers#Lakers#Mavericks#Suns#The Star Point Guard#Bucks#Spurs#Milwaukee#Hawks#Msg The Knicks#Double Teams#Dallas#Miami#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBA104.1 WIKY

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week’s play-in tournament.
NBAslcdunk.com

5 games to watch as Jazz fans prep for the NBA Playoffs

For the first time in franchise history, the Utah Jazz are the lone holder of the league’s best record. They’ve dominated all year long, even with injuries to their starting, All-Star backcourt this past month. Credit goes to the whole team and they’ll need the strength of the team as...
NBAtheScore

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) — After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can’t wait to see what it’s like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.
NBANBC Sports

Healthy Lakers worst possible play-in matchup for Warriors

There is no sugar coating it. A healthy Los Angeles Lakers squad might be the most difficult possible matchup for the Warriors right now. Good health is the major caveat to any discussion on how the two teams will fare against each other, but as it appears, the Lakers have nursed their injuries and are back to full strength entering the play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Film study: How close is Anthony Davis to 100% heading into the playoffs?

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been back on the floor for more than three weeks now after an extended absence of nearly three months following a re-aggravation of the Achilles issue and calf strain he was dealing with, essentially giving him the off-season he never had but badly needed. This...
NBAthecalifornianpaper.com

Warriors-Lakers game highlights NBA’s inaugural play-in tournament

With the NBA’s shortened COVID-19 season coming to a close, the postseason is here. But this season – which was reduced to 72 games – the NBA added a completely new gimmick, inspired by last season’s bubble. Before Round 1 of seven-game playoff serieses can begin, the NBA has added...
NBADaily Democrat

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAAntelope Valley Press

NBA playoff results | Friday

DALLAS — Kawhi Leonard tied his playoff career high with 45 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-97 on Friday night, forcing a Game 7 in the first postseason series in NBA history with the road team winning the first six games. The Clippers won for...
NBAdarnews.com

Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

ATLANTA (AP) -- Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic struggle to score as Hawks roll to season-series sweep

The Orlando Magic played like a youthful team searching for some consistency. The Atlanta Hawks played with a sense of urgency that epitomizes a team fighting for one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The combination proved too much for Orlando to overcome. While the Magic struggled to score, they couldn’t contain Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who combined for 45 ...