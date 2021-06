The St. Clair County Health Department will be offering the vaccine on a walk in basis Wednesday from 2 to 7pm at the Knight Club on Gratiot in Marysville. The clinic is open to those 12 and over. Teenagers will also have the opportunity to get the shot today at the Algonac High School between 1 and 3pm, you’ll need to make an appointment for that clinic can on the health department’s website.