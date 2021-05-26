Somi (Single ‘Pata Pata’ from forthcoming album ‘Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba.’)
Vocalist Somi (Kakoma) was born in Illinois to Rwandan and Ugandan parents, writes Nicky Schrire. In her previous records and in her music at large, she has fully embraced her African heritage, weaving the vibrancy of the culture throughout. In Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba, to be released in July 2021, she sets her sights on South Africa and the beloved singer, songwriter and activist Miriam Makeba.londonjazznews.com