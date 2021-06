A comprehensive breakdown of every upcoming game under the Xbox + Bethesda umbrella. This post will help bring together all of the rumors and currently announced games for both companies. Please keep in mind that it's a lot to keep track of so I may accidentally miss some things and if I do I'll do my best to correct it. I will not be including any DLC for existing games and some games that are listed as new IP's may end up being based on existing ones and vice-versa. I may also update this list as we get more announcements at E3. Without further ado, let's get into it.