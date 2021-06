MARYVILLE, Tenn. — People of Maryville better fire up their grills as the Big BBQ Bash is coming to Founder's Square!. The Helen Ross McNabb Foundation is bringing back the Big BBQ Bash to Founder's Square in downtown Maryville on June 25 and 26. The barbeque fundraiser started as a legacy project by the Leadership Blount Class of 2007. The Big BBQ Bash will also be part of the Summer on Broadway event.