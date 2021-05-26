New PUBG maps in development

Curve Digital has released a brand new map for Human: Fall Flat as the team has officially released the game onto Xbox consoles. one of the last platforms that had yet to receive the game, until now, players who get it will receive everything that's been released into the game so far so they have everything the rest of the playerbase has. What's more, the developers have released a brand new map into this version as players can now experience The Forest, a new challenging playground with dozens of puzzles and mysteries to uncover as you'll go climbing mountains and digging deep into mine shafts. But not to worry, for those of you who already own the game, as you can snag the level as a free update.