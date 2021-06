Developer Perchang launched Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower, the third digital entry in the classic Games Workshop tabletop RPG series, back in September of last year, and they’ve been adding to it like crazy ever since. Granted for the first couple of months it was a lot of bug fixing and optimizations, but in November they launched a brand new Gauntlet Mode and 5 new Champions in a huge content update. February saw the arrival of new character The Hag Queen, March brought an update with the new Crucible game mode and 3 more new champions, and April saw another new character called Vyrkos Blood-Born join the party. But today Perchang have really outdone themselves with the latest Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower update which adds in an entire new campaign, a new Champion, new enemies, and more. Here’s a trailer.