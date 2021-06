As Minecraft Dungeons has passed its first year since its launch last year, Mojang Studios has released some of the stats for the game, and they're pretty eye opening. Obviously the most interesting stat is how many unique players have checked the game out. Since its launch last May, over 11.5 million unique players have downloaded the game and given it a spin. This is obviously helped by the inclusion into Xbox Game Pass on day one. Some of the other statistics included consist of damage taken, blocks travelled, and more. This numbers are sitting in the billions, meaning players have been sticking around to check the game out.