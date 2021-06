Despite having challenged at the pinnacle of Serie A for most of the season, AC Milan are doing their best to blow their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Stefano Pioli's side were being discussed as title challengers just a matter of months ago and now with just a single game remaining, a failure to earn a result at Atalanta next Sunday could see them miss out and their season go up in smoke after a 0-0 draw with Cagliari.