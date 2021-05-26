Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ninja Theory shares brief clip of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinja Theory has shared a glimpse of its work in progress on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II with a brief and realistic clip of cloud movement. Yep, it's just clouds, but when it's a game as highly anticipated as Hellblade II, and when it's been so long without any other news, we'll be more than happy to take what we can get! Ninja Theory has been cautious with Hellblade II reveals so far, and the last look we got at the game was with a "cinematic lighting experiment" screenshot, but, as with this cloudy clip, it's clear that Ninja Theory is aiming high when it comes to realism in its games — just look at this highly realistic apartment setting in its experimental work with Project Mara.

www.trueachievements.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Theory#Clip#Project Mara#Ninja Theory#E3 Approaches#Realism#Bethesda#The Game#Cloud Movement#Progress#Time#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
TV Seriesmobilesyrup.com

Here’s the first clip from Netflix’s ‘The Cuphead Show!’

Netflix has unveiled the first clip from its upcoming series, The Cuphead Show!, based on Canadian indie developer Studio MDHR’s acclaimed Cuphead game. The clip was shown during Netflix’s pop-culture-focused ‘Geeked Week’ show, in which Wayne Brady (Whose Line Was It Anyway?) was revealed to be the voice of the villainous King Dice.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Clip Fleshes Out More of Boro's Backstory

The Kara Organization is attempting to fundamentally change the ninja world by continuing their campaign against the Hidden Leaf while in the service of the Otsutsuki Clan, and while Naruto was able to recently defeat one of their strongest members in Delta, it seems that the rogue collection of ninjas has more in store. Their most imposing member, Boro, has recently revealed far more of his character in a new clip that has dropped from the anime, establishing that the powerful antagonist has a band of devoted followers that are dying to see the "Infinite Tsukuyomi" arrive.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Maths behind Supervised Learning for Dummies: The theory in plain words (Part II)

A quick overview of the algebra and geometry behind supervised learning for everybody. In my previous article, I wrote the first part of this series: Maths behind Supervised Learning for Dummies: The theory in plain words, where we saw an overview of how geometry&algebra are the basis of supervised learning. In the second part of this series, I will introduce the Vapnik-Chervonenkis dimension, the Probably Approximately Correct learning, how to extend our binary classifier to multiple classes, and regression.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Ninja’s best Twitch moments brought back for his 30th birthday

Twitch powerhouse Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has seen some of his best streaming moments remembered for his 30th birthday, and it’s a reminder of how he rose to the the very top. Ninja’s rise to prominence alongside Fortnite was nothing short of spectacular. His top-tier gameplay was paired with an explosive...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Another Life: Grimdark Netflix SciFi Series Shares Season 2 Clip

Netflix posted a clip from the second season of Another Life, the flawed and grim Science Fiction series starring Katee Sackhoff on Day 2 of Geeked Week. The first season of the series premiered back in 2019. It ended on a cliffhanger. Good thing Netflix renewed it, right?. Here's a...
MoviesIGN

F9: The Fast Saga - "Han" Exclusive Official Clip

Sung Kang's Han Lue(finally!) returns in this exclusive action-packed scene from F9, in theaters on June 25. No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before. The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom's past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.
Video Gamespsu.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Review (PS4) – Team Ninja’s Blistering Action Trilogy Returns In Fine Form

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection PS4 review. Arguably the progenitor of the absolutely nails hard third person actioner template, Ninja Gaiden fell off the face of the earth after Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, was released on PlayStation 3 back in the dark times of 2012. Now nearly a decade later, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have applied ample spit and polish to all three Ninja Gaiden games, remastering and re-releasing them in the forebodingly named Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for the current generation of PlayStation gamers to enjoy.