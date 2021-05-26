Arctic sea ice succumbs to Atlantification

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleScientists with the European Space Agency (ESA) said on May 25, 2021, that satellite data have revealed how much warming Atlantic waters are intruding on Arctic sea ice. They said they made their announcement “with alarm bells ringing about the rapid demise of sea ice in the Arctic.” Previous research had suggested that sea ice can recover during the Arctic winter, following a strong summer melt. The idea was that thin ice grows faster than thick ice. However, new findings show that heat from the Atlantic Ocean is overpowering this stabilizing effect. It’s reducing the volume of sea ice that can regrow in the winter, leaving Arctic sea ice even more vulnerable during warmer summers and winter storms.

