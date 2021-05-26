Cancel
Thursday liftoff for 36 OneWeb internet satellites

By Lia De La Cruz
Cover picture for the articleThere’s action brewing at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s newest spaceport in the far eastern Amur Oblast near the Chinese border. Thirty-six satellites, built in a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus, are stowed inside the nose cone of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket, preparing for a lift to space. Launch is scheduled for May 27, 2021, at 1:43 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (17:43 UTC). That’s early May 28 local time at Vostochny, about two hours before sunrise. To follow the launch live online, try OneWeb’s website or the website or YouTube channel of Arianespace (audio feed in English starting around T-15 minutes).

