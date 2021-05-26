Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Will Launch In A Special Double Pack

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, the double pack has been confirmed for North America, Europe and Australia / New Zealand.

www.nintendolife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond#Europe#Australia#Nintendo Of America#Nintendoamerica#North America#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes Release Date Revealed!

The Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes release dates have finally been revealed! Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be coming out on November 19, 2021. The Pokemon official Twitter account confirmed the release date, along with the release of the preliminary box art for both games. The remakes can now be pre-ordered here. While fans may purchase each game separately, a double pack will also be available for purchase.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Yoshinoya Special Weekend event now underway for Pokémon GO players in Japan with Unown Y attracted to Incense, event-exclusive Timed Research and more

Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Enjoy a Pokémon GO Special Weekend in May with Verizon and other partners!. In May, we’ll be hosting a Pokémon GO Special Weekend event in collaboration with different partners around the world: Verizon in the US, 7-Eleven Mexico in Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan. Trainers with an event ticket will be able to enjoy Timed Research, featured Pokémon attracted to Incense, and more!
BusinessVentureBeat

Black Desert publisher Pearl Abyss doubles down on Western expansion

Pearl Abyss, the South Korean game company that created Black Desert, hasn’t been shy about expanding in the West. The company made a big move in 2018 when it bought Eve Online maker CCP Games for $425 million. And now it is expanding in the West again, doubling down on its previous efforts.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Special Event Phase 2 Land and Sea Awaken has ended in Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX, the strategy and battling Pokémon game for mobile platforms, is now available for download on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android). In celebration of the game’s popularity, special in-game events and rewards are being offered for all players to take part in on a regular basis. Read on below to learn more:
HobbiesGame Informer Online

The Coolest Pokémon Cards We Pulled From Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Booster Packs

The extremely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game shows no signs of slowing down (even getting more popular over the last year). Later this month, players will have the chance to add a ton of new cards to their collections by way of the new Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign expansion. The expansion adds more than 190 cards to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, including dozens of Pokémon from the Galar region, 15 Pokémon V, eight Pokémon VMAX cards, and several new Single Strike and Rapid Strike cards.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

UNO Video Game Launches Special 50th Anniversary DLC Pack

UNO is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special DLC with a premium deck, board, and rule. The DLC will introduce black cards, a renovated black and gold board, gold coin, and a 50/50 card. This card will have the coin tossed to see who will draw 4 cards. The...
Video Gamesasumetech.com

Warzone servers down as Call of Duty network launch Double XP

Call of Duty servers are down for some titles today, with gamers in the UK struggling to log into Warzone. The outage doesn’t appear to be widespread, meaning that it should be fixed relatively quickly. There have also been reports of Xbox Live connection issues today, alongside problems playing Modern...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Pokémon GO Launched Season of Discovery

The Season of Discovery has finally arrived in Pokémon GO and it’s one that all trainers are sure to enjoy. For starters, it’s set to feature the game’s fifth-anniversary celebrations. The new season also covers the GO Fest 2021. Indeed, there’s a lot to look forward to. The Season of...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pull Rate Quest: Opening Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Packs Part 1

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. Battle Styles, for instance, is said to have a terrible pull rate. Personally, I've had rough boxes of Battle Styles, but I've also had multiple boxes with two Full Arts, a Secret Rare, and a total of fourteen white codes. It seems to be very much a crapshoot. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here to kick off Pull Rate Quest, a new series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. So far, Chilling Reign has been a win for me. While my Elite Trainer Box was a bit slow, my booster box yielded two of the best cards in the set. Let's open four more packs today and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Product Review: First Partner Pack: Unova

The First Partner Pack series from the Pokémon TCG continues. Every month, a new jumbo pack is released featuring oversized cards. Each pack has two standard booster packs along with three guaranteed jumbo card pulls: the starters of each region. Previously, we have seen Galar, Alolan, and Kalos. This month, we get the Unova Starters. Let's dive in.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What Are Alternate Art Or Special Art Cards In Pokémon TCG?

Alternate Art cards have returned to the Pokémon TCG in a big way… but what are they? Some collectors may have a hard time distinguishing between Full Arts and Alternate Arts, but there are simple ways to tell what you have pulled. Let's get into it. First, understanding rarity. In...
Video GamesSiliconera

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Release Date Bumped Up

In a world filled with delays, one game will appear before people expected. Jankenteam and Merge Games announced an earlier release for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. Rather than launching on June 24, 2021, it will now debut on June 22, 2021. To go along with the updated release...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monark coming west in early 2022

NIS America will publish the newly-announced RPG Monark in the west, the company just announced. A release is planned for early 2022 in North America and Europe. Here’s some information about Monark as well as a trailer:. How far will you go to save the ones you love? Could you...