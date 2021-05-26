Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Will Launch In A Special Double Pack

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. Battle Styles, for instance, is said to have a terrible pull rate. Personally, I've had rough boxes of Battle Styles, but I've also had multiple boxes with two Full Arts, a Secret Rare, and a total of fourteen white codes. It seems to be very much a crapshoot. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here to kick off Pull Rate Quest, a new series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. So far, Chilling Reign has been a win for me. While my Elite Trainer Box was a bit slow, my booster box yielded two of the best cards in the set. Let's open four more packs today and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.