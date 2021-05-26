Know Him Or This Car? Man Wanted For Soliciting Sex From Minor On Long Island

Andrew Quattrone Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A Long Island man is wanted by investigators after allegedly soliciting sex from a teenage girl, police said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department issued an alert as they attempt to locate a man from Manorville who allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl on the street and solicited sex from her before fleeing the scene.

It is alleged that Andrew Quattrone approached the teen in the parking lot behind a store on East Main Street in Babylon on Thursday, May 13 at approximately 5:15 p.m., handing her a cell phone with a pre-typed sexually explicit message for her to read and requested she perform a sexual act.

Police said that when a friend of the victim walked over, Quattrone fled the parking lot in a gray 2006 Acura with New York license plate KKT-1304.

Following the incident, a two-count warrant was issued for the 38-year-old Quattrone by the Suffolk County First District Court on Monday, May 24 for criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information regarding Quattrone, his vehicle, or the incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

